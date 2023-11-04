Celtics vs. Nets November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (1-0) at Barclays Center, starting on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
Celtics vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds last season.
- Jaylen Brown recorded 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis' numbers last season were 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.
- Jrue Holiday's stats last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.
- Derrick White's stats last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
Nets Players to Watch
- Per game, Mikal Bridges put up points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He made 45.5% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He made 41.2% of his shots from the field.
- Ben Simmons' numbers last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He made 56.6% of his shots from the field.
Celtics vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Celtics
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
