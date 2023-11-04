Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) welcome in the Boston Celtics (1-0) at Barclays Center, starting on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: YES, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds last season.

Jaylen Brown recorded 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers last season were 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday's stats last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Derrick White's stats last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Nets Players to Watch

Per game, Mikal Bridges put up points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He made 45.5% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He made 41.2% of his shots from the field.

Ben Simmons' numbers last season were 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He made 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Celtics vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nets Celtics 113.4 Points Avg. 117.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.7% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.8% Three Point % 37.6%

