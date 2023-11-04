Two hot squads meet when the Boston Celtics (4-0) visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nets, winners of three straight games.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 111.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential overall.

These two teams averaged a combined 231.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 223.9 points per contest last year, 6.6 fewer points than the total for this game.

Boston went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Brooklyn won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Celtics and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +170 - Nets +12500 +5000 -

