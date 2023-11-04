Bruins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) go on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won three straight games.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite eight times this season, and have finished 7-1 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.
- Boston's matches have had more than 6 goals two times this season (in 10 games).
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|40 (3rd)
|16 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (22nd)
|5 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (16th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 16 (just 1.6 per game).
- With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
