The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Red Wings' game against the Bruins can be watched on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 16 total goals (just 1.6 per game).

The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 1.6 goals per game (16 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 10 8 6 14 12 6 0% Brad Marchand 10 5 5 10 7 5 12.5% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Pavel Zacha 10 4 3 7 6 4 50.7% Charlie Coyle 10 1 5 6 3 1 50.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow three goals per game (33 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players