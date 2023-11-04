Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Carlo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlo stats and insights
- Carlo is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Carlo has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.