Brad Marchand will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings play on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

Marchand has scored a goal in four of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchand has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Marchand has an assist in five of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Marchand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 33 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 10 Points 4 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

