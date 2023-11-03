Entering play in round three at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Nasa Hataoka is in the lead with a score of -14. Watch as the action continues from Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan.

How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic

Start Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards

Par 72/6,598 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nasa Hataoka 1st -14 64-66 Shiho Kuwaki 1st -14 65-65 Akie Iwai 3rd -12 63-69 Xiyu Lin 3rd -12 66-66 Mone Inami 3rd -12 64-68

TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

