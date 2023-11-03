As action in the Sofia Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Jack Draper versus Cem Ilkel. Draper's monyeline odds to win it all at Arena Sofia are +190, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Draper at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Draper's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 7:20 AM ET), Draper will face Ilkel, after getting past Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-2 in the last round.

Draper Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Draper beat No. 27-ranked Musetti, 7-5, 6-2.

Draper has not won any of his 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 18-11.

Draper is 15-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Draper has played 22.6 games per match. He won 56.0% of them.

Draper, in 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.7 games per match and won 57.0% of them.

Draper, over the past 12 months, has won 83.8% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.

Draper has been victorious in 84.0% of his service games on hard courts and 27.9% of his return games over the past 12 months.

