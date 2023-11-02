Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 2?
Can we anticipate Kevin Shattenkirk lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Shattenkirk has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
