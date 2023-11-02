The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

