The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to help you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.

Lindholm has not recorded a point through nine games this year.

Lindholm has yet to put up an assist this year through nine games.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 4 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

