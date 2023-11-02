The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) and Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) square off at TD Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Bruins took down the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-110) Maple Leafs (-110) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins are 7-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Boston has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in nine games).

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 29 (15th) Goals 29 (15th) 14 (1st) Goals Allowed 28 (14th) 5 (19th) Power Play Goals 10 (4th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (20th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 29 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 14 (just 1.6 per game).

The team's goal differential (+15) tops the league this season .

