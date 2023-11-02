Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) and Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) square off at TD Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Bruins took down the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-110)
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins are 7-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Boston has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in nine games).
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|29 (15th)
|Goals
|29 (15th)
|14 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (14th)
|5 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (4th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (20th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 29 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 14 (just 1.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+15) tops the league this season .
