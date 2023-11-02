The Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy and the Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at TD Garden.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Pick 'Em

Pick 'Em Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 14 points in nine games (eight goals, six assists).

McAvoy has chipped in with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Brad Marchand has scored five goals and added four assists in nine games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (4-0-0) has a 1.3 goals against average and a .957% save percentage (fifth-best in league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander's six goals and seven assists in nine matchups give him 13 points on the season.

With 12 total points (1.3 per game), including five goals and seven assists through nine games, Tavares is crucial for Toronto's attack.

This season, Auston Matthews has seven goals and three assists for Boston.

In the crease, Toronto's Ilya Samsonov is 2-1-1 this season, collecting 90 saves and permitting 17 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .841 save percentage (65th in the league).

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 12th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.22 12th 1st 1.56 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 17th 31.2 Shots 33.1 7th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 10th 17th 16.67% Power Play % 31.25% 5th 1st 97.3% Penalty Kill % 74.19% 26th

