The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) and Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) face off at TD Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Bruins took down the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-120)

Bruins (-120) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have an 8-0-1 record overall, with a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Boston has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in nine games (8-0-1, 17 points).

In the three games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-0-1.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-0-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 13th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.22 13th 1st 1.56 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 16th 31.2 Shots 33.1 6th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 10th 17th 16.67% Power Play % 31.25% 5th 1st 97.3% Penalty Kill % 74.19% 26th

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

