The Boston Bruins (off a victory in their last game) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 14 total goals (just 1.6 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up only 1.6 goals per game (14 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 9 8 6 14 9 6 0% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Brad Marchand 9 5 4 9 7 5 14.3% Pavel Zacha 9 3 3 6 5 4 52.6% Matthew Poitras 9 3 2 5 7 7 42%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players