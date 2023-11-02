As they get ready to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (8-0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Jake McCabe D Questionable Groin

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins rank 11th in the league with 29 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Maple Leafs have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Toronto has given up 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-120) Maple Leafs (+100) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.