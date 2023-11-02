Brad Marchand will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:09 per game on the ice, is +5.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of nine games this year, Marchand has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of nine games this year, Marchand has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Marchand hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 4 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

