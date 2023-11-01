Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 126 482 3 3.8 45 32 229 0

Stevenson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0 Week 10 Colts 20 88 0 3 14 0

Rhamondre Stevenson's Next Game

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants

New England Patriots at New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

