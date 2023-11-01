Where to Get Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|126
|482
|3
|3.8
|45
|32
|229
|0
Stevenson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|25
|0
|6
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|15
|50
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|19
|59
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|14
|30
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|10
|46
|1
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|9
|34
|0
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|10
|39
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|9
|87
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|20
|88
|0
|3
|14
|0
Rhamondre Stevenson's Next Game
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
