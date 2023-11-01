Buy Tickets for Maine Black Bears Basketball Games
The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will be at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming Maine games
Maine's next matchup information
- Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cross Insurance Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Maine players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kellen Tynes
|11
|14.5
|3.3
|3.7
|2.0
|0.2
|47.9% (58-121)
|30.8% (8-26)
|Peter Filipovity
|11
|13.1
|6.7
|1.1
|1.5
|0.2
|57.3% (55-96)
|23.5% (4-17)
|Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|11
|8.9
|1.5
|0.7
|1.5
|0.0
|45.8% (33-72)
|46.0% (23-50)
|Jaden Clayton
|11
|8.0
|2.4
|4.2
|1.7
|0.3
|39.1% (34-87)
|26.9% (7-26)
|AJ Lopez
|6
|12.2
|1.8
|1.7
|1.3
|0.3
|52.3% (23-44)
|31.6% (6-19)
