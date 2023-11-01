The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will be at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Maine games

Maine's next matchup information

Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cross Insurance Center

Cross Insurance Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Maine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kellen Tynes 11 14.5 3.3 3.7 2.0 0.2 47.9% (58-121) 30.8% (8-26) Peter Filipovity 11 13.1 6.7 1.1 1.5 0.2 57.3% (55-96) 23.5% (4-17) Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish 11 8.9 1.5 0.7 1.5 0.0 45.8% (33-72) 46.0% (23-50) Jaden Clayton 11 8.0 2.4 4.2 1.7 0.3 39.1% (34-87) 26.9% (7-26) AJ Lopez 6 12.2 1.8 1.7 1.3 0.3 52.3% (23-44) 31.6% (6-19)

