Where to Get Kyle Dugger Patriots Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kyle Dugger 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|65
|5.0
|1.0
|2
|4
Dugger Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|1
|1
|Week 9
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|1
|1
|Week 10
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
Kyle Dugger's Next Game
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
