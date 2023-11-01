Where to Get Kendrick Bourne Patriots Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Kendrick Bourne and the New England Patriots! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.
Head to Fanatics to buy Kendrick Bourne and Patriots jerseys and other gear!
Kendrick Bourne 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|37
|406
|203
|4
|11.0
Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Bourne Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|11
|6
|64
|2
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|9
|4
|29
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|5
|2
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|11
|10
|89
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|7
|6
|63
|1
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|4
|3
|36
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kendrick Bourne's Next Game
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.