Ja'Whaun Bentley 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 68 5.0 3.0 0 3

Bentley Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 Saints 1.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Bills 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 2.0 2.0 13 0 0

Ja'Whaun Bentley's Next Game

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants

New England Patriots at New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

