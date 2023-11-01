On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Indiana Pacers (2-1). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-11.5) 231.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and gave up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Pacers' -261 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 116.3 points per game (10th in the NBA) while giving up 119.5 per outing (29th in the league).

These two teams averaged a combined 234.2 points per game last season, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams gave up a combined 230.9 points per game last year, 0.6 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Boston went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Indiana won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Pacers +25000 +8000 -

