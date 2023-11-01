The Boston Celtics, with a record of 15-5, and Jayson Tatum (27.6 points per game) next match up against the New York Knicks at home on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET, as the 2023-24 season carries on.

Upcoming Boston games

Boston's next matchup information

Opponent: New York Knicks

New York Knicks Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: TD Garden

TD Garden Broadcast: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG Favorite: Boston -7.5

Boston -7.5 Total: 220.5 points

Top Boston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jayson Tatum 20 27.6 8.9 4.2 1.1 0.4 49.9% (194-389) 35.7% (61-171) Jaylen Brown 19 22.2 5.2 3.2 1.2 0.7 45.9% (163-355) 33.8% (45-133) Kristaps Porzingis 15 18.9 6.7 1.9 0.7 1.7 54.7% (98-179) 32.4% (24-74) Derrick White 17 14.5 3.9 5.3 1.1 0.8 46.5% (79-170) 38.9% (37-95) Jrue Holiday 18 12.2 7.2 5.1 0.7 0.9 42.1% (83-197) 37.3% (31-83)

