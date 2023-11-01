How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.
You can tune in to TNT, Max, and ALT2 to see the Blues look to hold off the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 20 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 19 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|8
|5
|7
|12
|2
|4
|53.8%
|Cale Makar
|8
|3
|6
|9
|5
|6
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|8
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|40.9%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|8
|1
|5
|6
|3
|4
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 19 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues' 13 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged only 1.9 goals per game (13 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|7
|1
|4
|5
|10
|6
|54%
|Jordan Kyrou
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|50%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|33.3%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|37.5%
