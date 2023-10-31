Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Penobscot County, Maine this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Brewer High School at Hermon High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 31

3:00 PM ET on October 31 Location: Hermon, ME

Hermon, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School