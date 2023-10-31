Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Penobscot County, Maine this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Brewer High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.