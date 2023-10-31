Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Knox County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Maine This Week
Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Waterville Senior High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Desert Island High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.