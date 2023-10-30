The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Zacha has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zacha has a point in four games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Zacha has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 11 4 Points 6 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.