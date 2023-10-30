Pavel Zacha Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - October 30
The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zacha Season Stats Insights
- Zacha has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).
- Zacha has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Zacha has a point in four games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Zacha has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|8
|Games
|11
|4
|Points
|6
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|6
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.