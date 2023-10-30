The Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Insights

The Lions score just 1.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Raiders surrender (23).

Las Vegas averages 16 points per game, 5.6 fewer than Detroit gives up (21.6).

The Lions rack up 60.6 more yards per game (377) than the Raiders give up per contest (316.4).

Las Vegas averages 32.8 fewer yards per game (284.1) than Detroit gives up per contest (316.9).

This season, the Lions rush for 10.6 fewer yards per game (118.4) than the Raiders allow per outing (129).

This year Las Vegas racks up 68.6 yards per game on the ground, 7.7 fewer yards than Detroit allows (76.3).

This year, the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (5).

Las Vegas has turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than Detroit has forced a turnover (9) this season.

Lions Home Performance

The Lions' average points scored (31) and conceded (22.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 24.9 and 21.6, respectively.

The Lions' average yards gained at home (384.3) is higher than their overall average (377). But their average yards allowed at home (306) is lower than overall (316.9).

Detroit accumulates 259 passing yards per game at home (0.4 more than its overall average), and concedes 231 at home (9.6 less than overall).

At home, the Lions rack up 125.3 rushing yards per game and concede 75. That's more than they gain overall (118.4), and less than they allow (76.3).

At home, the Lions convert 40% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (40.4%), and more than they allow (35%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore L 38-6 FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders' average points scored in away games (14) is lower than their overall average (16). But their average points conceded in away games (27) is higher than overall (23).

The Raiders rack up 250 yards per game on the road (34.1 less than their overall average), and give up 334.5 in away games (18.1 more than overall).

Las Vegas accumulates 192.3 passing yards per game in away games (23.3 less than its overall average), and concedes 183.3 away from home (4.1 less than overall).

On the road, the Raiders rack up 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 151.3. That's less than they gain overall (68.6), and more than they allow (129).

On the road, the Raiders convert 28.9% of third downs and allow 49% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (35%), and more than they allow (45.6%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS

