Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 119-111 win versus the Heat, Porzingis had 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Now let's examine Porzingis' available prop bets

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-115)

Over 19.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Over 2.5 (+144) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league last season, allowing 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43.0 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards gave up 24.8 per contest last season, ranking them seventh in the league.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

