David Pastrnak will be among those on the ice Monday when his Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Pastrnak available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 18:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game six times this season over eight games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In six of eight games this season, Pastrnak has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has posted an assist in a game four times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 11 13 Points 9 8 Goals 9 5 Assists 0

