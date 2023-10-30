When the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In six of eight games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting five shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

