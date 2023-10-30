Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at TD Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and plays an average of 18:30 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Charlie McAvoy has racked up eight points (1.0 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 3 3 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 6 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 1 1 0 at Kings Oct. 21 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Brad Marchand has scored four goals and added four assists through eight games for Boston.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Reinhart has scored seven goals (1.0 per game) and collected two assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Florida offense with nine total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 28%.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Evan Rodrigues has posted eight total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has two goals and six assists.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4

