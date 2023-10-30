Bruins vs. Panthers October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (13 points), via collected eight goals and five assists.
- Charlie McAvoy has one goal and seven assists, equaling eight points (one per game).
- Brad Marchand has eight points for Boston, via four goals and four assists.
- In four games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 4-0-0. He has conceded five goals (1.26 goals against average) and has recorded 110 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Panthers Players to Watch
- Florida's Reinhart has totaled two assists and seven goals in seven games. That's good for nine points.
- Florida's Evan Rodrigues has posted eight total points (1.1 per game), with two goals and six assists.
- This season, Matthew Tkachuk has one goal and six assists, for a season point total of seven.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 1-0-0 in one games this season, conceding 1 goal (1.0 goals against average) with 27 saves and a .964 save percentage, third-best in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bruins vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|21st
|1st
|1.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|10th
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|33.9
|5th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|17th
|17.24%
|Power Play %
|16%
|19th
|1st
|97.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|32nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.