How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.
ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL will show this Bruins versus Panthers game.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 12 total goals (only 1.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins' 26 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 12 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|8
|8
|5
|13
|8
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|8
|4
|4
|8
|5
|4
|25%
|Charlie McAvoy
|8
|1
|7
|8
|5
|2
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|8
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|8
|3
|2
|5
|7
|5
|43.8%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 20 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|7
|7
|2
|9
|2
|2
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|7
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|7
|1
|6
|7
|7
|4
|-
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|4
|49.6%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|7
|0
|5
|5
|3
|4
|-
