Brad Marchand will be among those on the ice Monday when his Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Marchand available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 19:02 on the ice per game.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of eight games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in four of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 10 8 Points 14 4 Goals 4 4 Assists 10

