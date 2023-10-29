Will Ty Montgomery Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ty Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Montgomery's stats on this page.
Rep Ty Montgomery and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montgomery's season stats include 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for seven yards. He has been targeted nine times.
Keep an eye on Montgomery's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ty Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Hunter Henry (LP/ankle): 20 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Raheem Mostert
- Click Here for Jerick McKinnon
- Click Here for Cole Turner
- Click Here for Kareem Hunt
- Click Here for Chris Moore
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|4
|23
|16
|0
|5.8
Montgomery Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.