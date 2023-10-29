Rhamondre Stevenson has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 112.3 rushing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Stevenson has recorded a team-leading 268 total rushing yards on 87 carries (38.3 ypg). He's also added two rushing TDs. Stevenson has also contributed 23 catches for 162 receiving yards (23.1 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Dolphins

Stevenson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 30.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 30.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The 112.3 rushing yards the Dolphins concede per outing makes them the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Dolphins have the No. 27 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.3 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has gone over his rushing yards total once in seven opportunities this season.

The Patriots pass on 59.3% of their plays and run on 40.7%. They are 30th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 87 of his team's 171 total rushing attempts this season (50.9%).

Stevenson has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (55.0% of his team's 20 red zone rushes).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-110)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

Stevenson, in three of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Stevenson has been targeted on 30 of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (12.0% target share).

He is averaging 5.4 yards per target (115th in NFL play), picking up 162 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Stevenson does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Stevenson has been targeted two times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

