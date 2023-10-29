The Miami Dolphins (5-2) take on a fellow AFC East opponent when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots put up 14.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer than the Dolphins allow (26.7).

The Patriots rack up 51 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Dolphins allow (345.3).

This year New England rushes for 26.9 fewer yards per game (85.4) than Miami allows (112.3).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (7).

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots put up 11.7 points per game in road games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 23 in road games (2.3 less than overall).

The Patriots' average yards gained (290) and allowed (298.7) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 294.3 and 311.3, respectively.

New England racks up 192.3 passing yards per game in road games (16.6 less than its overall average), and gives up 216.7 in away games (6.1 more than overall).

The Patriots accumulate 97.7 rushing yards per game on the road (12.3 more than their overall average), and give up 82 on the road (18.7 less than overall).

In road games, the Patriots convert 40.9% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.1%) and allow (37.9%) overall.

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 New Orleans L 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas L 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo W 29-25 CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX

