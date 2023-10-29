Patriots vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their matchup against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Aiming to bet on player props in this matchup between the Dolphins and the Patriots? Keep reading for player props for the best contributors.
Sign up to bet on the Dolphins-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|225.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Demario Douglas
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Braxton Berrios
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|93.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Durham Smythe
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|271.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
|Cedrick Wilson
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.