Based on our computer model, the Miami Dolphins will defeat the New England Patriots when they play at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 29 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 462.3 yards per game. They rank 20th on defense (345.3 yards allowed per game). The Patriots have not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.4 points per game. They have been better defensively, allowing 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Patriots vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-9.5) Over (47) Dolphins 32, Patriots 18

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New England has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, two New England games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 5.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Patriots games (41.5).

Dolphins Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dolphins an 81.8% chance to win.

Miami is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

A total of four out of seven Miami games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 47 points, 2.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Dolphins contests.

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 34.3 26.7 47.7 19 24.3 32.5 New England 14.4 25.3 16.5 27 11.7 23

