New England Patriots receiver Mike Gesicki will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 233 per game.

Gesicki has 149 yards receiving on 17 grabs (on 22 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Gesicki vs. the Dolphins

Gesicki vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 233 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Gesicki has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gesicki has been targeted on 22 of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (85th in NFL play), averaging 149 yards on 22 passes thrown his way.

In one of seven games this year, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

