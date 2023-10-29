Will Mac Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 8?
Should you wager on Mac Jones getting into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Jones has taken 19 carries for 70 yards (10 per game).
- In seven games, Jones has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Mac Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|35
|54
|316
|3
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|31
|42
|231
|1
|1
|5
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|15
|29
|201
|1
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|12
|21
|150
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|12
|22
|110
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|24
|33
|200
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|25
|30
|272
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
