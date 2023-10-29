Should you wager on Mac Jones getting into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has taken 19 carries for 70 yards (10 per game).

In seven games, Jones has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Mac Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 35 54 316 3 1 2 15 0 Week 2 Dolphins 31 42 231 1 1 5 25 0 Week 3 @Jets 15 29 201 1 0 4 13 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 12 21 150 0 2 3 7 0 Week 5 Saints 12 22 110 0 2 1 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 24 33 200 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 7 Bills 25 30 272 2 0 3 11 0

