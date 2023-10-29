New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 233 per game.

Jones leads New England with 1,480 passing yards (211.4 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (154-for-231). Jones has tallied seven TD passes and seven interceptions. Jones has tacked on 70 rushing yards on 19 carries while compiling 10 yards per contest.

Jones vs. the Dolphins

Jones vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Miami this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Dolphins have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Dolphins yield 233 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Patriots Player Previews

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 222.5 (-115)

222.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities this season.

The Patriots have passed 59.3% of the time and run 40.7% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones' 6.4 yards per attempt rank 25th in the NFL.

In four of seven games this year, Jones completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has 63.6% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Jones has passed 18 times out of his 231 total attempts while in the red zone (47.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-111)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

Jones has not found paydirt on the ground this year in seven games.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 25-for-30 / 272 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 15-for-29 / 201 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

