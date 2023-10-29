Kendrick Bourne and the New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium, where they'll be up against Emmanuel Ogbah and the Miami Dolphins defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots pass catchers' matchup versus the Dolphins' pass defense, check out this article.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 53.4 7.6 27 83 6.84

Kendrick Bourne vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne has racked up 370 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, New England has accumulated 1,462 passing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. When it comes to passing touchdowns, it is 20th in the NFL with seven.

The Patriots are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 30th in the NFL with 101 total points scored (14.4 per game). They also rank 21st in total yards (2,060).

New England, which is averaging 35.6 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Patriots are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 18 total red-zone pass attempts (47.4% red-zone pass rate).

Emmanuel Ogbah & the Dolphins' Defense

Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with one interception, while also collecting eight tackles, one TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Miami has given up the 10th-most in the NFL at 1,631 (233 per game).

The Dolphins average 26.7 points allowed per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Miami has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Emmanuel Ogbah Rec. Targets 51 0 Def. Targets Receptions 34 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 370 8 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.9 1.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 190 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

