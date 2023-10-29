New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 233 per game.

Bourne's 34 grabs (on 51 targets) have netted him a team-leading 370 yards (52.9 per game) and three TDs so far this season.

Bourne vs. the Dolphins

Bourne vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 25.4 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Bourne will square off against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 233 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Kendrick Bourne Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Bourne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bourne has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 85.7% of his games (six of seven).

Bourne has been targeted on 51 of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

In two of seven games this year, Bourne has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (27.3% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Bourne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 10 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

