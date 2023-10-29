When Ezekiel Elliott takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 8 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Elliott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Elliott has taken 60 carries for 224 yards (32 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elliott has also caught 13 passes for 59 yards (8.4 per game).

Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of seven).

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0

Rep Ezekiel Elliott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.