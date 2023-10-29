When the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will DeVante Parker score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Parker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker's 14 catches (23 targets) have netted him 144 yards (24 per game).

Parker does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0

Rep DeVante Parker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.