Week 9 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Patriot League teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 9 Patriot League Results
Holy Cross 49 Fordham 47
- Pregame Favorite: Holy Cross (-10)
- Pregame Total: 69.5
Holy Cross Leaders
- Passing: Joe Pesansky (20-for-33, 337 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jordan Fuller (24 ATT, 116 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jalen Coker (5 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS, 1 TD)
Fordham Leaders
- Passing: CJ Montes (29-for-36, 410 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Julius Loughride (25 ATT, 211 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Fordham
|Holy Cross
|619
|Total Yards
|466
|410
|Passing Yards
|337
|209
|Rushing Yards
|129
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Fisher Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
