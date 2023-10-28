The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-19.5) 50.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-19.5) 50.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Texas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • BYU has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas
To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110
BYU
To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

